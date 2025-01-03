Works on Demerara River Bridge continue following a court ruling

Construction on the highly anticipated Demerara River Bridge has resumed following a court ruling that allowed contractors to proceed without further disruptions.

The project experienced a brief delay due to issues with personal properties that stood in the way of construction. However, the government intervened to resolve the matter legally while ensuring fair compensation for property owners.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill conducts a site visit

All compensation payments to residents along the construction path were completed by December 19, 2024, and demolition efforts commenced shortly after. By December 31, all affected property owners were relocated.

During a site visit on Tuesday, the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, thanked the judiciary for its role in resolving the issue and commended citizens for their patience and cooperation.

“By next Wednesday [January 8th, 2025] all the remaining houses that are in the path will be vacated and demolished so we will have a clear go-through,” the public works minister said.

Currently, contractors are working around the clock to clear remaining impediments and enable unhindered construction to proceed.

Although the bridge was slated to be completed by December 31, 2024, due to extenuating circumstances the completion date has been extended.

Despite delays, Minister Edghill affirmed that the toll-free bridge will be completed soon. He said that 78 per cent of the overall project has been completed and that 62 per cent of the bridge has been constructed.

Of the total 472 required girders, 121 have already been manufactured. Right girders have been placed on the West Bank and 16 on the East Bank Demerara.

A girder is a large steel beam or compound structure used for the building of bridges and large buildings.

When completed, the US $260 million project will see a 2.6-kilometre concrete crossing that will accommodate four lanes of vehicular traffic.

This landmark project will ensure enhanced connectivity and significantly ease traffic congestion.

Minister Edghill said, “The PPP/C Administration is determined to deliver this new bridge. I’m happy that we’re having the work move at a rapid pace.”

