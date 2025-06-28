World-class museum to be built in Georgetown as part of comprehensive city redevelopment plan

– President Ali announces

A world-class national museum will be built in the Capital City of Georgetown to celebrate Guyana’s cultural heritage, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Friday.

Speaking at the commissioning of the King’s Hotel and Residences on Water and Quamina Street, President Ali said the undertaking will be part of a comprehensive city redevelopment plan that will see Georgetown restored to its former glory as a ‘Garden City.’

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali explained that the project reflects the government’s vision of transforming Georgetown into a “walkable, green, efficient city” that will be supported by drainage improvements, smart transportation systems, and an upgraded security architecture.

President Ali said a tram system will improve the public transportation sector and address congestion within the city.

“To support this investment, very soon, you will see an ad in the newspaper for a new world-class museum.

We have identified an area that many of you believe is an eyesore, close to my office. That is an area where we are going to put this magnificent new national museum, to celebrate who we are,” the president said.

The transformation of Georgetown will be linked to Guyana’s premier Silica City — the first sustainable and technologically advanced city located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. “We have to get it done in the next five years,” the president promised.