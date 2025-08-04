Yarrowkabra students get to grow with expanding school facilities

In the heart of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, classrooms are being extended at Yarrowkabra’s Primary and Secondary Schools, promising a brighter, more inclusive future for every learner.

During on-site visits to the schools last Thursday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand explained that the extensions are meant to accommodate the schools’ growing population and provide a modern learning environment.

The project at Yarrowkabra Primary, scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks, will add eight classrooms to accommodate more than 200 students.

A new block under construction at Yarrowkabra Secondary is expected to be completed by January 2026.

The $790 million secondary school was commissioned in September 2024, offering a conducive learning environment for 1,100 students along the highway.

“We are currently extending that [Yarrowkabra Secondary] by 12 classrooms to make sure everybody is comfortable,” Minister Manickchand said.

Minister Manickchand stressed that the blocks are more than just physical spaces; adding more schools or new blocks will provide students with flexible learning environments.

Students in a classroom at Yarrowkabra Secondary School

“We know that once we provide the facilities and build schools and have spaces where children can go and learn, children will come to school…We are providing that platform where each child is going to get a sound education,” the education minister added.

She pointed out that new schools are being built and teachers are being trained across the country with the sole purpose of enhancing the quality of education.

To further support early childhood development, a new block was commissioned at Yarrowkabra Nursery. The school currently accommodates 90 pupils, but that number is expected to increase at the beginning of the new school year.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand interacting with pupils of Yarrowkabra Nursery School

A few days ago, Minister Manickchand also commissioned the first nursery school at Swan, providing a child-friendly learning space for the children.

These bold interventions exemplify the government’s goal of strengthening the education system and ensuring every Guyanese child has access to world-class education.

Swan Nursery School along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway