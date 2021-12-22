You will never be forgotten – Minister Edghill tells Kwakwani residents

The people of Kwakwani were on Wednesday reminded that they will never be forgotten by the PPP/C Administration. This assurance was given to them by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill M.P., who was in the community undertaking a gift and hamper distribution exercise for students and teachers.

The minister explained that the festive season is one for sharing and caring. He said government is attempting to put a smile on the faces of the people especially since they not too long ago experienced massive flooding.

Minister Edghill distributing Christmas hamper to Kwakwani teenager

“Despite some of the difficulty you faced earlier in the year, we want just to provide some Christmas cheer by giving a token of appreciation and gifts for Christmas,” the Minister said.

“Our gifts are just to say to you that you are remembered, you are in our hearts and we want the best for you.”

Minister Edghill distributing Christmas gifts to Kwakwani residents

President Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s government, Minister Edghill said are people centered and people oriented.

“No matter what we do, we want people to benefit and, in this case, we want children to benefit,” the minister stated.

Residents of Kwakwani waiting to collect Christmas hampers

The minister who also has parliamentary responsibility for the region said government will continue to cater to the needs of its people noting that his presence is not a one-off visit.

The Public Works Minister emphasised that government has been in the community all year round as he alluded to the ‘Because we care’ cash grant, the COVID 19 cash grant and the flood relief cash grant, just to name a few.

With that, the minister noted that in 2022 as the economy grows, government will be able to do more for the people of Guyana.

Christmas hampers for distribution

However, Minister Edghill highlighted that government cannot do it alone noting that they need the support of the parents for children to succeed. Parents were also encouraged to discuss with their children, the importance of getting the COVID 19 vaccine as it is the only way to fight against the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, the Minister and his team executed a similar exercise to students in communities up the Berbice River.