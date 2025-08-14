Young Influencers Programme contributing meaningfully to community development

Youth are taking charge and contributing to the development of their communities by joining the Young Influencers Programme.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security marked a significant event on August 9-10 with the graduation of the 4th group of influencers and the induction of 45 new members into the program.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud presided over the graduation and encouraged the incoming 2025–2026 cohort to embrace the opportunities ahead. She pledged the government’s continued support to ensure their journey in the programme is rewarding.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John on the East Coast Demerara.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, with the 4th cohort of young influencers

Dinley Raphael, an outstanding graduate from Region One, explained that the work highlighted by previous batches of influencers convinced him to be a part of the movement.

The group has already conducted a myriad of activities, including:

Anti-Bullying campaign at Skeldon line path and Corentyne Comprehensive High

Digital Skills workshop hosted by UNICEF

International Youth Day picnic

Child protection agency training

The ManHub – an empowerment programme for young men

The She Rise programme aimed at empowering young girls

Tire painting and tree planting at the Palms with the elderly residents

Gift wrapping and holiday cheer for children in Sophia

“The programme has empowered me to build my capacity and to serve those around me. I am emboldened to be an agent of change in society,” Raphael said.

Dinley Raphael receiving his certificate from Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, after completing the Young Influencers Programme

The programme has also helped Raphael gain confidence and become a better public speaker.

Being the only Amerindian youth graduating from his batch, Raphael plans to encourage more Indigenous youth to engage in community development and join platforms such as the Youth Influencers programme to start the change they want to see.

Other graduates who were awarded special prizes are: Most Self-Motivated – Sanjay Chandardeo, Most Creative – Kaif Khan, Most Congenial – Suhana Khan, Most Inspirational – Chanecia LaRose, Most Vocal – Shamar Gallaway, Most Proactive – Kyla Fraser, Most Influential – Aaron St. Hill, Most Talented – Royston Hytmiah.