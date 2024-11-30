Youth, community development projects for Kato – President Ali

Kato Village situated in the North Pakaraimas of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), will benefit from key development initiatives, including youth empowerment programmes and enhanced water access.

This latest development follows an engagement with residents and youths, held by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his overnight visit.

Speaking at the sod-turning for the $5.4 billion Kato Hospital, President Ali said he was privilege to engage residents and address their priority concerns, outlining key projects to be undertaken.

Residents of Kato and surrounding communities at the sod-turning event

These include constructing a multipurpose tarmac, catering to the social needs Kato villagers, and, “The young people are going to build that tarmac themselves,” he said.

To expand access to water, the government will undertake the expansion of the water supply system, by distributing 140 tanks to every household in Kato. Furthermore, the Kato Secondary School will be connected to a spring, ensuring a reliable water supply.

As part of the construction of the major health facility, 60 youths will be permanently employed, ensuring they are financially independent.

In addition, he encouraged youths with the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) qualifications, to enroll in nursing programmes, and even in courses offered by the military.

“I said to Frank (Minister of Health), all those who have the five CSEC subjects, that want to do the nursing programme, let us enroll them now. And they will be working in this hospital,” President Ali elaborated.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Similarly, the living conditions of Itabac residents, also in Region Eight, will significantly improve, following the president’s visit. For instance, residents will receive black tanks and zinc sheets for enhanced access to water.

Furthermore, heavy-duty equipment will be assigned to the village to improve road infrastructure. The livelihoods of Eteringbang in Region Seven will also benefit from programmes tailored to enhance the social and economic situations.

Meanwhile, the president highlighted the stark contrast in investments into Region Eight, by current and previous administration.

For instance, investments in healthcare catapulted to over $10 billion over the past four years, compared to a mere $1.7 billion between 2015-2020. Additionally, per capita investment exceeds $4 million GYD in healthcare and education combined.

Notably, Region Eight’s budget has seen an almost 100 per cent increase under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

“This is the real story of the development that is taking place in this region. If you look at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, an important piece of statistics…. We have spent almost $2.7 billion from the ministry,” President Ali emphasised.

He also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Monkey Mountain Secondary School project and eco-tourism development plans.

