Youth, diversity and experience anchor Guyana’s 13th Parliament

– Swearing-in sees fresh faces alongside seasoned politicians

The dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) came alive with anticipation as 65 newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) took their Oath of Office before Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

The event marked the first sitting of Guyana’s 13th Parliament, following the September 1 General and Regional Elections (GRE) in accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana.

Minister in the office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, addresses the National Assembly

The government MP benches are anchored by 36 representatives from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), a lineup that showcases a strong mix of experience, youth, women and professionals across multiple sectors.

Among those on the government side are new and familiar faces alike, Toshao and Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Sonia Latchman; Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally; Minister of Labour, Manpower and Planning, Keoma Griffith and former Vice Chairperson of Region Six, Zamal Hussain.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, taking the Oath of Office

Former APNU member, James Bond; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Vanessa Benn; Chief Investment Officer in the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, and Lennox Shuman, are also fresh faces, each bringing their own unique background and expertise to the table.

Leading the charge for the administration are Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

They are joined by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, Minister of Education, Sonia Parag; Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand.

Other ministers include Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security; Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works; Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister; Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Home Affairs; Sarah Browne-Shadeek, Minister of Amerindian Affairs; Mandalall Ramraj, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, and Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health.

Non-elected ministers and returning MPs include Sanjeev Datadin, Seepaul Narine, Anand Persaud, Bhagmattie Veerasammy, and Dr Jennifer Westford.

In addition, Thandi McAllister and Mischka White-Griffith will serve as parliamentary secretaries.

On the other hand, 29 MPs representing the Opposition were sworn in, 16 from the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, 12 from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and one from the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM).

Monday’s sitting marks the first sitting since the country elected a new government in which the PPP/C emerged victorious, securing 36 seats.