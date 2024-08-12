Youth parliament inspires leaders for a brighter future – Min McCoy

The 9th Annual Youth Parliament commenced on Monday, with the Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, highlighting its critical role in urging youths to lead and shape a brighter future.

Eighty-four participants, 34 from the junior category and 45 from the senior category, are partaking in this year’s sitting.

Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy

At the opening ceremony on Monday, Minister McCoy noted Guyana’s ongoing economic and social transformation, which has brought with it an increased focus on the role of young people in shaping Guyana’s future.

“The youth parliament…is a testament to this evolution, providing a crucial platform for young leaders to engage with the political process, hone their debating skills, and contribute meaningfully to [the] national discourse,” he underscored.

Young parliamentarians were reminded that leadership is not only about making decisions, but about serving the people, communities, and ultimately the country.

“The future of Guyana depends on your ability to rise to the occasion, to meet the challenges of the 21st century with courage, with vision, with a deep and abiding commitment to the principles of justice,” he impressed upon the participants.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

Additionally, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr urged youths to give their all for lasting success.

“Whenever you participate in anything, the best way that you are going to achieve something from it that is lasting is that you’ve got to put everything that you’ve got into it,” he encouraged.

Deputy British High Commissioner, Judy Kpogho, also enlightened young parliamentarians on the parliamentary processes and democratic governance of the United Kingdom (UK).

The participants from the junior category were selected by the Ministry of Education within the eleven education districts. Also, the Young Influencers Programme of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security saw several persons selected to be youth parliamentarians.

Senior category participants were selected from the Second Speaker’s National Youth Debating Competition, the University of Guyana (UG), the University of the West Indies (UWI), the Government Technical Institute, the Linden Technical Institute, the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, the Essequibo Technical Institute, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre and Nations Inc.

Using a hybrid method, participants will be engaged in training sessions and physical sittings from August 12 – 18, 2024.

Two days of physical sittings will be held on August 15-16, in the Chamber of the Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown.

This forum serves as a cornerstone for youth engagement in governance, providing an opportunity for aspiring young parliamentarians to experience the legislative process first-hand.

Participants will be involved in drafting bills, debating policy matters, and engaging in discussions, that reflect the pressing concerns of today’s youth.

