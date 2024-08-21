$1.1B more to be invested to bolster hinterland agriculture this year

An additional $1.1 billion will be invested in hinterland and riverine communities this year, to enhance agricultural output, allowing them to become more self-sufficient.

The government has spent $4.5 billion to strengthen agricultural food systems in these areas.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the announcement on Wednesday at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

“We have in our programme to expend another $1.1 billion in the latter part of 2024 in the hinterland communities…We will make the allocation for this year a total of $2 billion,” the agriculture minister said.

All regions are engaged in various agricultural activities, boosting Guyana’s overall contribution to the region’s food import bill.

Minister Mustapha reported that $687 million was invested to develop water reservoirs in various communities. Excavators and other machines were provided to communities in Regions One and Nine.

The Matarkai sub-region is benefiting from land-clearing works to increase their farming capacity.

Drainage works were undertaken along Moruca River, Agatash in Region Seven and communities along the Lower Pomeroon area.

Some $423 million was utilised to expand the production of various crops including spices. Turmeric and black pepper planting materials were distributed in Region One.

The National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference is ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal

A ginger factory valued at $43 million will also be constructed in Port Kaituma.

Minister Mustapha added, “Very shortly, we will see a number of other crops. We want to do large-scale production in various regions, and we are working now with the Village Councils to increase their capacity.”

The ministry has established cassava germ-plasm banks across Aishalton, St Ignatius, and Sand Creek to ensure adequate cassava sticks during dry seasons. Five additional banks will be set up later this year.

A cassava agro-processing facility worth $70 million will be built in Region Nine, in collaboration with the Ministries of Agriculture and Local Government and Regional Development.

Moreover, $17 million was allocated to start rice cultivation in the region, with 10 acres already planted in Karasabai and additional cultivation in Kumu, Quarrie, and St Ignatius.

The livestock sector is thriving, with approximately 35,000 black giant chickens distributed to hinterland communities, including 11,000 in Region Nine. Another $60 million is designated for further distribution.

Additionally, 1,000 cattle have undergone artificial insemination (AI).

The government is also establishing agro-processing facilities in hinterland areas such as White Water, St Ignatius, and the Deep South of Region Nine to add value to local produce.

“We have expended $262 million in the agro-processing facilities,” Minister Mustapha announced.

The Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development (HESAD) Project has supported Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine with investments in community infrastructure, food businesses, and various ventures.

A total of $574 million has been spent on initiatives like logging, livestock management, and apiculture, with additional investments in 2024, including a mechanical cassava machine for Kamwatta in Region One.

“No community is too remote or difficult for us to provide support…We want you to build capacity. We want to ensure that you have food security in your communities,” Minister Mustapha affirmed.

To scale up honey production, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is training communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, providing hives, safety gear, and training.

This year, 50 additional marine cages will be set up in hinterland regions to boost aquaculture, with fingerlings and training provided. Region One will also receive 20,000 coffee plants to enhance coffee production.

Minister Mustapha also announced that every village will get agro-chemicals and farming inputs, including mist blowers, water pumps, planting materials, black giant chickens, and land tillers.

