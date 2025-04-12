Origins Guyana Fashion Festival gears up for grand debut

Final preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Origins Guyana Fashion Festival, as Producer and Creative Director, Andrea King reports steady progress in the lead-up to the landmark event. The festival is set for May 2-4 at the Railway Courtyard in Georgetown.

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin on Sunday, and the complete cast of models has already been selected. Passes for the three-day fashion showcase will be available in the coming week, giving fashion lovers an opportunity to secure access to what promises to be a spectacular event

According to King, the response to the inaugural festival has been overwhelming, with interest pouring in from both local audiences and members of the Guyanese diaspora.

“We have a large diasporic group coming to participate in this event, and people have been calling and messaging non-stop, inquiring about how they can attend. I’m very excited about how everything is shaping up,” King said.

One of the standout features of the Origins Fashion Festival is its commitment to diversity. King emphasized that the lineup of models and designers mirrors the vibrant, multicultural fabric of Guyanese society.

“We have a beautiful mix of seasoned professionals and fresh, vibrant faces taking the runway to present the incredible work of our talented designers,” she noted.

The festival will spotlight a wide range of fashion lines from both local creatives and designers from the diaspora, each bringing their own cultural and artistic flair. Behind the scenes, the team has been working tirelessly to ensure the event meets international production standards.

“We are pulling out all the stops to deliver a world-class fashion showcase. From lighting and sound to choreography and staging, every detail is being carefully managed. Our schedule is on track, and we’re excited to bring patrons the very best in fashion,” King affirmed.

The Origins Guyana Fashion Festival is being facilitated by the Government of Guyana as one of the initiatives designed to develop the local fashion industry and provide greater exposure for local creatives.

