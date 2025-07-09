$1.4B being invested to start develop new Kwakwani Housing Scheme

Persons allotted land in the new housing scheme at Kwakwani in Region Ten will soon be able to construct their homes, as the government invests $1.4 billion in the first phase of infrastructure development.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provided the update during a recent virtual housing tour of the new housing development.

He explained that the contractual deadline for the infrastructure works is November 2025.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during the tour

This new housing scheme will comprise 352 residential house lots, a health centre, a police outpost, and a recreational space, among other amenities.

In March, 300 individuals, including residents from Kwakwani waterfront, received their lands at the housing scheme.

Works are ongoing at Kwakwani Housing Development

Meanwhile, the first phase of infrastructure work at Wismar Housing Development Phase One in Linden is 49 per cent completed. Tenders are currently open for works in Phase Two.

Over 2,800 house lots have been distributed in Region Ten over the last four years, making homeownership more accessible for residents.

More than $6 billion was invested in establishing four new housing schemes in the region.

Home construction has also become more affordable through the steel and cement subsidy programme, with over $50 million in vouchers issued to allottees.