$1.4B expended to rehabilitate 143 East Bank roads

A total of 143 roads across several East Bank Demerara communities have been upgraded at $1.4 billion, as part of the Ministry of Public Works’ ongoing efforts to improve living conditions and enhance infrastructure across the country.

During a site inspection in Diamond on Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, noted that while these works were carried out by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU), small contractors were also engaged to expedite the completion of the roadworks.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Diamond, East Bank Demerara

The minister said this approach has allowed for “swifter delivery and a greater level of satisfaction” among residents throughout Guyana.

He also highlighted that complaints about delayed road repairs have significantly decreased.

Key communities benefitting from the upgrades include Eccles, where 24 roads spanning 7.4 kilometres were improved.

The community of Farm saw three roads upgraded, covering 2.8 kilometres, while Mc Doom received upgrades to one road spanning 0.5 kilometres.

In Timehri, two roads were improved, covering 6.5 kilometres, and Golden Grove saw 29 roads upgraded, spanning five kilometres.

Road works in Diamond, East Bank Demerara

Diamond received the most extensive work, with 75 roads upgraded, spanning 25.2 kilometres.

These upgrades are part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance and strengthen infrastructural development nationwide to improve accessibility and foster economic growth.

In the 2024 budget, the government allocated $221.4 billion to the Ministry of Public Works for infrastructure advancements, with $204.1 billion specifically earmarked for roads and bridges.

