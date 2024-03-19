$1.4B Port Kaituma stelling 85 per cent complete

Infrastructural work on the $1.4 billion Port Kaituma stelling is well on its way to being finalised, as some 85 per cent of the project is complete.

This will provide citizens across Region One with a safe transit point and enhanced travel experience.

Ongoing works on the state-of-the-art Port Kaituma stelling

It will also ease the transportation burden and ensure the prompt delivery of goods to the region while bolstering economic development in the North-West area.

The state-of-the-art landing stage is set to revolutionise the docking of the Indian Vessel, MV MA Lisha at Independence Road, Port Kaituma, which commenced operation last year, providing service to the North-West district.

To date, the passenger terminal building is 96 per cent completed, while the storage bond is 95 per cent completed.

Additionally, work on the stelling is 80 per cent completed.

Infrastructural works commenced on January 17, 2023, and are expected to be finished by April 17, 2024.

The major project is being undertaken by International Import and Supplies and is a commitment of the PPP/C Administration to deliver infrastructural development to every region.

Meanwhile, similar works are being undertaken at Kingston Goods Wharf in Mabaruma, and Morawhanna to also accommodate the new roll-on, roll-off ferry.

The government has expended some $2.5 billion under the supplementary fund for the retrofitting of these stellings.

