$1.5B expended to advance healthcare access in Region One in four years

The government has invested about $1.5 billion to enhance access to quality healthcare services in Region One within the last four years.

This is according to the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo during a graduation ceremony at Northwest Secondary School last Thursday.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo

These investments represent the government’s continuous dedication to ensuring hinterland residents also have equitable access to services.

Dr Mahadeo said, “Our people of the hinterland deserve the same level of care, the same quality of care and the same access to care as the persons on the coast. That is the mandate of the People’s Progressive Party Government.”

In 2022, $100 million was expended to upgrade the health facilities across the region. Another $200 million was spent in 2023 and $500 million was allocated this year.

New health facilities were opened at Baramita, Khan’s Hill, Imbotero, Five Star, and Tassawini.

Dr Mahadeo reported that the region now has six ambulances, 12 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), 14 boats and engines, two pickups, and two buses, delivering better healthcare services to the people.

The region currently has 13 telemedicine sites, significantly alleviating the need for the residents to travel long distances to access basic care.

Some of the individuals from Region One who recently graduated

He disclosed that the health facility at Port Kaituma will soon have a digital X-ray and a functioning theatre, alleviating long travels to Georgetown for surgeries.

A digital X-ray will soon be installed at the health facility at Matthew’s Ridge.

The director general explained that the health facility at White Water will soon become a polyclinic, with funds from the regional budget and the ministry.

Additionally, works are ongoing to upgrade the Baramita health facility to a cottage hospital.

Back in February, two health posts were reopened in the communities of Koko and Wallaba.

The health post that was reopened at Wallaba

Within the next 24 months, residents from Moruca and surrounding areas will benefit from the construction of a new hospital at Moruca.

With the massive infrastructure ongoing on health facilities, the government is also ensuring that the facilities are staffed with qualified individuals to provide top-notch patient care.

In line with this objective, the region now has 84 healthcare professionals, operating room technicians, nursing assistants and community health workers, delivering quality services in their communities, following a recent graduation ceremony.

