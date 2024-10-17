$1.6B injected to transform roads in Black Bush Polder

Infrastructural development continues in Black Bush Polder, Region Six, with 108 thoroughfares set to be transformed from mud dams to concrete, beginning this week.

The $1.6 billion project is expected to improve access for residents in the agricultural community significantly.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over Bill of Quantities to community representative on Wednesday

During a community engagement geared towards the distribution of the Bill of Quantities for the project, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced that the works are slated for completion by December 15.

Minister Edghill reassured residents that while some may feel progress is slow, the government’s objective is to ensure that all roads in the area are eventually upgraded.

“We can’t have the entire Black Bush Polder locked down. What is not done in this phase will be done in the next phase. Ultimately, every street in every community must be fixed,” the minister stated on Wednesday.

The four polders will benefit from the road rehabilitation programme.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging with residents from Black Bush Polder, Region Six

Lesbeholden will see the rehabilitation of 43 roads while Mibikuri will have 44 roads upgraded.

Yakasari South and Johanna North will see 12 and three roads rehabilitated.

Additionally, six roads in the Zambia area will also be revamped.

All roads will be constructed using rigid pavement concrete, designed to withstand the conditions of the area including mud and heavy agricultural equipment, which typically damage asphalt roads quickly.

The construction process will include excavation, a 12-inch layer of white sand, compacting, cement and sand binding, and the placement of BRC steel. The roads will be reinforced with six inches of concrete at 4600 PSI, with joints every 12 feet for durability.

Residents gathered at the community engagement led by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill in Black Bush Polder

The new roads will be 12 feet wide to accommodate large agricultural vehicles, such as combines, and drainage and shoulders will be rehabilitated.

Minister Edghill warned of potential inconveniences during the construction period but assured residents that alternative routes would be provided to maintain access to their homes.

He also urged community members to help safeguard the newly built roads.

The minister noted that since returning to office in August 2020, the government has rehabilitated over 4,000 community roads across Guyana.

Upgraded Road in Black Bush Polder

Recently, 475 projects were awarded in Region Six, with an additional 673 projects in Region Four, and more are expected to be awarded soon in Region Five and Ten.

“This is not about sharing work. This is about getting value for money while improving the lives of Guyanese,” Minister Edghill said, noting that the massive development is aligned with the PPP/C’s 2020-2025 manifesto commitments.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman David Armogan was also present at the community engagement.

