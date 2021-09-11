$1.7B allocated to improve water quality in Region Two

Residents across the Essequibo Coast can expect improved water quality with the establishment of another water treatment plant.



The announcement was made on day two of a Cabinet outreach in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region, by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal. He noted currently, the region has only one water treatment plant which is located at Lima, which provides 41 per cent coverage.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

“The only way to address the quality of your water that you get in your taps in your community, is to have more treatment plants…We have secured funding, and that’s a commitment by your government. Starting next year, from Charity we’re investing $6 million US [$1.2 billion] for a treatment plant, that will first service from Charity to Walton Hall.”



Some $1.7 billion was also allocated for continuous works to improve water quality in the region. Minister Croal assured that once the programme is completed, the region will have access to 100 per cent treated water.



This he said, is a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, during the meeting

DPI spoke to several residents, many of them were thankful for the initiative.



Mahadai Persaud said the initiative is a big “relief” for persons in the region.

Resident, Mahadai Persaud

“Right now, I am feeling very very happy, I’m feeling great. The Minister is doing his work and that is important to the people…It is a big relief to us since we are having water from GWI, and that is the quality of water we have been receiving all the time. So, to have this matter resolved early next year, we the residents are very grateful,” she said.



Meanwhile, Micheal Persaud commended the government for the work they have done so far.

“A lot of people as we know we waiting on the rainfall water and sometimes we get a long period of drought and we gotta utilise the tap water which is rusty. So that will make persons lives way better.”

Resident, Micheal Persaud

Additionally, residents were also told $40 million in infrastructural works will commence shortly in Onderneeming Phase Four. This includes the construction of access roads and bridges and clearing of lands.



Minister Croal was accompanied by Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, MP.

Over the last two days residents across the Essequibo Coast were given the opportunity to raise their concerns across all sectors with the assurance they would be addressed.