$1.8B earmarked to empower Guyanese students in ICT

The government has earmarked $1.8 billion for the One Guyana Digital Programme to train 1,500 more Guyanese students in information and communication technology (ICT) this year.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh made the disclosure in his presentation of the 2025 national fiscal framework in the National Assembly Friday last.

According to Dr Singh, a total of 361 students participated in the programme last year, with 125 of them completing their studies in December of 2024.

This government-led initiative seeks to equip students with the essential skills to pursue careers in the growing ICT sector, providing them with in-demand expertise in areas such as software development, front-end design, and mobile app development.

When completed, students benefit from mentorship and support to secure jobs in nearshore ICT markets. They will be able to earn between US $30,000 to US$ 40,000 annually.

The initiative falls under the purview of the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) programme, and enables graduates to work remotely in Guyana for renowned tech companies across the globe.

According to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this programme will also be extended and presented as a One Caribbean Digital Initiative.

