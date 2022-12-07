100 joint services ranks receive GBV training

Some 100 men from the joint services received training in gender-based violence (GBV) through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Community Advocate Network (CAN) on Wednesday.

The training forms part of the ministry’s efforts to eradicate gender-based violence against women and girls as 16 Days of Activism continues.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud and an officer of the Guyana Defence Force

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the training will assist the members of the joint services to become more efficient as they carry out their duties.

“Here, they are going to go through a day where they will become ambassadors or advocates within the Community Advocate Network. So, they will learn about all the services that deal with violence”, the minister noted.

Human Services and Social Security ministry representative engaging with members of the joint services

She explained that they will understand their role and responsibilities as service men when it comes to responding and become more efficient to matters involving GBV.

The officers received training on the introduction to gender and masculinity, information on the 914-hotline, the legal pro bono initiative, anger management, the ICAN manual, trafficking in persons and the child care act.

Member of the joint services reading the ministry’s ICAN manual

Additionally, the ministry introduced its shared responsibilities initiative with members of the joint services.

This initiative is geared towards encouraging men to share equal responsibilities in the home.

Human Services and Social Security Ministry’s representative along with members of the joint services

Meanwhile, as 16 days of activism continues under the theme “Unite, let us engage to eradicate violence against women and girls”, citizens are being informed of the effects of GBV and the many governmental initiatives being offered.

