100 persons to be trained as medexes

-every region represented

One hundred persons from across Guyana have completed an orientation exercise to begin a four-year Medex programme, marking the start of their training to strengthen the country’s healthcare services.

A simple ceremony was held at the Health Science Education Building in Kingston on Friday.

The Medex Programme, known as the Medical Extension Officers (Medex), brings together trainees from all across Guyana, representing every region.

The trainees who complete the programme will receive an associate’s degree.

A student from Region Five, Nikhil Cummings, said he chose the programme because it would benefit him and enhance the Guyana Prison Service medical department.

Nikhil Cummings

The prison officer noted that his passion is to help others and plans to use the associate degree to further his studies.

Additionally, another participant also highlighted her commitment to serving her community.

Another student, Iniki Bartolomeu from Region Nine, said she admires her grandfather, who is a medic and wants to follow in his footsteps.

Iniki Bartolomeu

The 16-year-old aspires to further her studies to become a doctor or surgeon.

Similarly, Kimberly Jonas of Region Ten said she applied after recognising the need for more health professionals in her community.

Kimberly Jonas

Jonas added that she hopes after four years she will be “able and efficient to do my job and to be a contribution to the healthcare system in Guyana.”

During the orientation, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, emphasised that mentorship is key to helping trainees overcome challenges and graduate.

He stated that over the last few years, 5,000 young people have been brought into the ministry through training initiatives.

The health minister encouraged the cohort to remain disciplined, stressing that education requires sacrifice.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“We want to see some of you moving from being medics to becoming doctors. We want some of you to move from becoming doctors to become a specialist“, Minister Anthony noted.

Medical Extension Officers continue to play a vital role in expanding healthcare access and bridging service gaps in remote communities.