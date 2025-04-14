1,000 more residents receive land in Wales

An additional 1,000 persons received a plot of land at Viva La Force, Vriesland and Plantation Lorenzo at the Wales Housing Development in Region Three on Monday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the ministry Susan Rodrigues spearheaded the housing exercise at the regional housing office in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses residents at the housing drive

Region Three alone currently has about 10,000 pending applicants.

Minister Croal said the housing ministry has accelerated its efforts to clear the backlog.

“For those persons who have pending housing applications, we are asking for your patience. Everyone will be served,” the minister stated.

He announced that all pending applicants before December 31, 2024, will receive an allocation letter by the end of July.

The government has injected $10.5 billion into infrastructure works at the Wales Housing Scheme to ensure allottees have access to their lands before the year ends.

Minister Croal added that the first phase of infrastructure works has already been completed to provide access to the area.

Before Monday’s lot distribution, over 9,424 house lots have been allocated in Region Three. About 2,900 lots have been distributed at Wales Housing Development.

Minister Rodrigues said the government has been consistent in its housing programme over the years, and many families have been empowered through homeownership.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues addresses scores of residents at the housing drive in Region Three

She added that the government is working to deliver over 50,000 house lots in five years.

“This is a remarkable achievement to move from a point where the housing programme was failing the people during the opposition’s years and getting to a point where anyone with an application in Region Three up to 2024 can present their application and receive a house lot,” she noted.

Land Titles

A total of 768 land titles will be available during the housing drive for persons who were allocated lands at Plantation Meten-Meer-Zorg Phase II.

The allottees can now leverage their legal document to obtain a loan from the banks to embark on their home construction journey.

The ministry has processed more than 18,316 land titles and transports, of which 3,926 have been processed for Region Three to date.

Steel and Cement Vouchers

Thirty-seven landowners from Region Three received their steel and cement vouchers. This housing support initiative has also stimulated the local economy by injecting some $8.3 million.

Region Three has received over 214 vouchers, injecting $53.5 million into the region to date.

Since its conception, the government has disbursed over $467 million, which equates to more than 1,868 vouchers.

An allottee selects her lot number A resident of Region Three selects his lot number An allottee selects her lot number Residents gathered at the housing activity An aerial view of Wales Housing Development

