1,000 students to benefit from new $2.6B Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School

The educational landscape in Linden in Region Ten is poised for a significant transformation, with construction officially commencing on the New Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School, which will deliver high-quality education to over 1,000 students.

The new facility will resolve longstanding issues faced by the current school, such as overcrowding, inadequate and delayed maintenance, and soil erosion that compromised the structural integrity of the building.

Prime Minister, Brigadier, Ret’d, Mark Phillips, Ministry of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, World Bank Group Representative for Guyana, Dilletta Doretti, and others participating in the sod-turning ceremony for the New Christianburg Secondary School

Valued at $2.66 billion, the modern edifice will be equipped with 35 classrooms, science laboratories, blocks for technical vocational education, home economics, performing arts, recreational facilities, and information technology.

The 17-month project will be executed by Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company Limited and supervised by Kalitech Inc. The Environmental Consultant (EMC) will serve as the consulting agency.

The sod-turning ceremony at the Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School Playfield was attended by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, World Bank Group Representative for Guyana Dilletta Doretti, representatives from Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company Limited and other regional officials.

A section of those in attendance at the sod-turning ceremony for the New Christianburg Secondary School in Region Ten

Prime Minister Phillips reiterated that the $2.6 billion investment will deliver the most modern secondary school in Linden for the students. He emphasised that the construction of the facility fulfils a promise he made to Lindeners during the 2020 election campaign, adding that the facility spotlights the government’s proven track record of honouring its commitments to Guyanese.

“In this holistic vision for Guyana, we are investing in you without any conditions. This is pure investment in the development of Guyana, and more particularly, in the development of Linden through its students in the secondary school that will be constructed here,” the Prime Minister noted.

He explained that the demolition of the old school would also pave the way for the construction of a new playground for the students, once the new facility is completed.

An artist’s impression of the New Christianburg Secondary School

Minister Manickchand said the construction and modernisation of schools nationwide signifies the PPP/C government’s broader education strategic plan to achieve universal access to secondary education by year-end.

“We are closer than ever before to achieving universal secondary education across Guyana. [We understand] that education is a vital component in developing the Guyana we want,” the education minister said.

She pointed out that students in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine are also benefiting from the same educational opportunities as those on the Coast.

According to Minister Manickchand, in the last five years, “We have built or are in the process of building 22 new secondary schools across the hinterland regions, which is the most underserved part for education in the country.”

In the case of Region Ten, three new secondary schools are under construction – at Wairuni, Hururu and now at Christianburg. Apart from the necessary educational infrastructure, the government is also ensuring that access to quality education is provided, with 384 teachers being trained in Region Ten in four years.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary currently has 107 teachers; it is the only school in the country offering Animated Design at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level.

Minister Manickchand emphasised, “In less than two years, you are going to have a very different environment where your children can access secondary education.”

She also pledged to renovate the Mackenzie High School, which is in dire need of repairs. “Our commitment to you is that in that second term, wherever we need to build or rehabilitate [educational facilities] in Region 10, as everywhere else in the country, it will happen.”

The project is being funded through a World Bank loan under the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.’