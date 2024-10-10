$10,000 universal health care voucher per person in 2025 – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday that a $10,000 universal health care voucher will be introduced in 2025 for every Guyanese citizen.

This measure will benefit over 500,000 persons countrywide and will involve an investment of over $5 billion in the health and wellbeing of the population.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He made the announcement during his address at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

The voucher will cover the cost of basic medical tests to establish baseline health data, which is necessary to determine the preventative actions required to minimise the spread of non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

“The universal health voucher will help us as we work to build a healthy, strong and resilient population,” President Ali emphasised.

Children and the elderly are already benefiting from the free eye testing and spectacle vouchers distributed across the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

