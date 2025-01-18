$10,000 Universal Healthcare Voucher for every person

– $100k one-off cash grant for every newborn baby

The government will be providing a $10,000 Universal Healthcare Voucher this year to every person in the country to help finance a basic menu of medical tests.

During his presentation of Budget 2025 on Friday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh said that this intervention will cost an estimated $5 billion and will benefit 500,000 individuals.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

This measure was announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a special sitting of Parliament on October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Minister Singh also announced a $100,000 one-off cash grant for every newborn baby this year, born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother.

He explained, “[This will help to] support the development and well-being of one of our most precious and valuable population groups…newborn babies who will constitute the future of Guyana.”

This voucher is projected to cost $1.3 billion yearly.

