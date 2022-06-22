10,000 women apply for WIIN

– Phase 2 to be launched soon

The Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme registration numbers continue to soar as the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security records some 10,000 applications countrywide.

The number is a significant climb since the beginning of the programme’s registration portal on June 3, 2022.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Human services minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, on Wednesday expressed delight by the response to the programme which was designed to financially uplift and empower women through skills training.

“The response to WIIN has been overwhelming, thank you for choosing WIIN. the numbers have touched 10,000 and so it means that 10,000 persons…from across all of the regions have ceased this opportunity.”

WIIN is one of the primary flagships of the ministry which was launched in Baramita, Region One, on May 2021, to highlight the programme’s accessibility in hinterland areas.

Student from WIIN programme

Since its launch, 2,170 women have been trained in multiple disciplines specific to the needs of their demographic area. Upon graduating from the programme, women are directed into entrepreneurship, and are provided with funding and other support services.

Women can engage in a number of training programmes such as Graphics Design & Photography, Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Garment Construction, Home Management and television and video production.

Meanwhile, with the large influx of applications, Minister Persaud has announced that the ministry will be launching a phase two of the WIIN programme. Applicants who were not captured in the first phase will participate in the second phase. A new programme will also be added in the second phase.

Minister Persaud has encouraged more women to apply for the programme. She highlighted WIIN’s hybrid feature which accommodates both in-person and online learning,

“We would like to see so many more of you joining the WIIN family, those in Region Six, those in Region 10, those in the hinterland regions. Remember that we have a hybrid model programme, which allows you to learn with us online or in person. So, we are making every opportunity available to you, so that you can be trained free of cost. It can change your life, you can become an entrepreneur, your own business owner and of course, we will be very proud of you.”

Student from WIIN programme

WIIN offers accredited certificates in multiple disciplines from agencies such as ABMA UK, ROYTECH through the University of the West Indies, and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education of the University of Guyana.

Interested persons can apply online through the ministry’s Facebook page or website at https://mhsss.gov.gy/Documents/Forms/GWLI_Registration_form_FILLABLE.pdf.

Persons are required to have a valid telephone number and a National Identification Card (ID) or Passport. Persons who are interested in undertaking the courses online are required to have a laptop or desktop computer with camera and stable internet connection. The deadline for registration is Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

