100,000 Pfizer doses to arrive on October 4 – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP said an additional 100, 000 doses of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine are expected in the new week, as the country continues its fight against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are expected to get a number of vaccines, 100, 000 doses of vaccines through COVAX on the fourth of October and it’s the first time that we’ll be receiving Pfizer vaccine from COVAX. Before we got Astra Zeneca…, Minister Anthony said during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

Meanwhile, he said that on Wednesday, the country recorded its highest vaccination rate in a given day. The minister said 9, 946 persons took either the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of that number 1, 029 were adults and 530 children, who took their first dose. In terms of second dose, 6, 655 persons were adults and 1, 732 children.

Dr. Anthony commended the vaccination staff for a job well-done, and also the public for being patient and maintaining order at the vaccination sites.

“I want to again commend the staff for being out there and working hard yesterday and I want to commend the public because although people had to wait, they did so in an orderly way and that facilitated everybody getting their vaccine.”

A total of 358, 237 or 69.8 per cent of the country’s adult population have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while, 192, 672 or 37.6 per cent took both doses and are now fully immunised.

Meanwhile, 24, 194 or 33.2 percent of the children population received the Pfizer vaccine.

Minister Anthony said he is hopeful that the ministry gets a similar vaccination turn-out for the remaining of the week. He is again urging persons to be immunised and be safe from the virus.