$100k cash grant distribution commences in Region Eight

–Minister Sukhai urged residents to ‘spend wisely’

The Mahdia township in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was buzzing with excitement on Monday as the government officially launched the distribution of the $100,000 cash grant.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai spearheaded the distribution exercise in the village of Campbelltown as residents turned out in their numbers to uplift their cheques.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing residents

Vulnerable groups, including Pensioners and persons living with disabilities were first in line to receive their grant, which was cashed right on the ground by representatives of the Bank of Guyana (BoG).

Approximately $200 million will be injected into the economies of Mahdia, Princeville and Campbelltown – in keeping with the government’s promise of delivering the grant by year-end.

“I want to urge and encourage all of you, spend your money wisely…buy things that will help you and don’t waste it,” Minister Sukhai said in her address.

She noted that the undertaking is part of efforts by the government to improve the livelihoods of every Guyanese, including those in the hinterland.

In addition, this is part of a broader concerted effort to improve the economic and social well being of Region Eight, with numerous key infrastructural projects ongoing.

Residents are benefitting from income streams as the government has employed locals to conduct road works in the area.

A team from the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Guyana (BoG) are on the ground to facilitate seamless distribution

“I want to say that when President Ali put in place measures that help people, it is to help support you, your family and household,” she underscored.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Finance, a second distribution will be conducted at a later date to accommodate those who missed the initial exercise. Distribution of the grant continues on Tuesday.

The initial process will see about 300,000 Guyanese receiving their grants before the end of 2024; the remainder of persons should receive theirs in January 2025 and onward.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo previously assured that mechanisms will be in place for those who were unable to register for the grant. This is the same for shut-ins who are otherwise unable to visit the registration centers. These persons, the government assures, will not miss out on these resources.

When the distribution is completed, approximately $60 billion will be placed into the pockets of Guyanese, signaling the government’s unwavering commitment to the people.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

