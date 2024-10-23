$100M earmarked for Linden waterfront development

The Ministry of Public Works’ River and Sea Defence Department will begin significant improvements on the stellings and landings along the Berbice River.

This follows a recent assessment of these facilities, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill announced during a radio interview on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during an interview with 104.3 FM, Linden

Minister Edghill revealed that the government will be undertaking a series of upgrades, including the construction of revetments and the rebuilding of all the stellings in the region.

“Bringing development to Linden, we are going to spend another $70 million, maybe close to $100 million, on waterfront development in Mackenzie and Wismar,” he stated.

The minister pointed to the ongoing improvements at the Wismar waterfront, emphasising that further work would enhance access for residents.

A new landing will be built for the residents of Malali and Muritaro to the tune of $13 million. It will include a shed, waiting area, and washroom facilities.

The minister also voiced concerns about children’s safety at health centres and playgrounds in the area.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated $6.9 billion to fortify Guyana’s sea and river defence infrastructure as part of Budget 2024.

In the first half of 2024, approximately $3.2 billion was spent on sea defences, reflecting intensified efforts to strengthen coastal resilience and combat erosion.

Upgrade of sea and river defence

Just recently, a fortified river defence structure was constructed along the Wismar shore to the tune of $95.7 million to absorb the impact of waves on the natural and built environment.

Rip rap or rock armour material was used to control erosion by guarding the surface and dissipating wave energy reaching the shoreline.

These applications were also used to reinforce the structure at Spikeland. They are being used to prevent the breaking away of sea defence to prevent flooding in the region.

The government has taken an aggressive approach to monitor and upgrade existing structures across the country. With the recent passage of the Sea and River Defence legislation, the government reaffirms it’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable Low Coastal Plain from the impacts of climate change.

The new law focuses on flood management and coastal protection in the face of rising sea levels.

