106 Region Five residents receive cement and steel vouchers

One hundred and six residents of Region Five received steel and cement vouchers from the Ministry of Housing and Water on Thursday.

The distribution exercise was held at the Regional Democratic Council, Fort Wellington Village, West Coast Berbice.

Region Five beneficiaries of steel and cement vouchers

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, spearheaded the distribution and said it demonstrates the government’s commitment to making homeownership more affordable and accessible.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Minister Croal pointed out that the initiative is a brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

He stated it is part of a larger national housing plan that emphasises land allocations and provides support for construction with practical subsidies.

“We started by ensuring we inject the resources that are required for infrastructure. Now with that, we’re able to do more with the steel and cement support programme,” the minister stated.

He noted that this initiative lends support to low and middle-income families who are building their homes for the first time, as well as renovating existing property.

The minister underscored that prior to Thursday’s distribution, the ministry had given out 189 vouchers in the region.

Those who benefited expressed gratitude, many stating that this brings them one step closer to their dream of owning their own home.

Beneficiary, Faizul Ishmail

Faizul Ishmail said that he is pleased with the assistance of the voucher and thanked the government for its support.

“I feel happy because now I can make a start to building my home. This steel and cement will go a far way, thanks to the government. It’s a great initiative,” he said.

Similarly, Claud Ross of Number 41 Village, West Coast Berbice, said that the steel and cement subsidy is a great intervention by the government and expressed gratitude.

“I am pleased with this voucher, I have peace of mind, and I want to thank the government for assisting us,” Ross said.

Beneficiary, Michelle Mingo signs for her voucher

Meanwhile, an emotional Michelle Mingo expressed her joy and gratitude for the help she received, saying it was the encouragement she needed to start building.

The subsidy provides families with one sling of cement and steel to construct the foundation of their homes when the overall construction cost totals six million dollars or less.

The vouchers can be used at hardware stores nationwide.

Since its launch, the steel and cement subsidy program has helped many Guyanese and continues to grow, aligning with the government’s aim of providing house lots and promoting sustainable housing development.