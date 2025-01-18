$108.7B to be allocated to Guyana’s security sector

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has announced that sums totalling $108.7 billion has been set aside to strengthen Guyana’s security sector in 2025.

He made the disclosure during his presentation of Budget 2025 at the National Assembly, on Friday.

This year, $4.7 billion has been earmarked for advancing infrastructural works, including the continuation of the Brickdam Police Station construction and the building and completion of police stations and outposts. Beneficiary areas include Imbotero, Bonasiki, Leguan, San Souci, Beterverwagting, Alberttown, East La Penitence, Kitty, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Weldaad, Orealla, and Paramakatoi.

The sum of $597 million to advance construction works on a modern Police Training Academy Campus along with the completion of the headquarters for regional divisions for six Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other buildings.

The sum of $314 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of police outposts at Mabura, Timehri, Turkeyen, Mora Point and other areas.

In 2024, the government allocated $5.2 billion to advance infrastructural works.

He reminded the National Assembly, “We found a security sector incomplete, disarray and disrepair.”

This situation began to change when the PPP/C Government assumed office in August 2020. Since then, significant strides have been made in upgrading the infrastructure of the police force.

These include the construction and rehabilitation of 23 police stations, 14 buildings of strategic importance, five command operating centres, five divisional headquarters, four information technology training complexes, and five living quarters.

The government also procured the fleet of new vehicles with 199 motorcycles, 163 pickups, 31 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and 104 other vehicles including cars, buses and trucks. These efforts have equipped the police force with mobility capabilities.

To this end, $2 billion has been earmarked in 2025 to further boost the force’s mobility and their ability to response.

The sum of $156 million is allocated to advance the country’s community policing programme.

Moreover, $6.2 billion has been budgeted to further roll out video intelligence, video surveillance systems, improve coverage and upgrade the technology.

“This will see a significant expansion in the capability of the Safe Country Initiative…

We will continue to train the Guyana Police Force and build the capacity,” Minister Singh affirmed.

Some $34.4 billion has been set aside to strengthen the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this year.

The government has budgeted $6.2 billion for Guyana Prison Service.

Budget 2025 is themed ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana.’

