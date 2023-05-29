$10M extension works begin on Vryman’s Erven Special Needs School

Students of the Vryman’s Erven Special Needs School in New Amsterdam, Region Six will soon have a more conducive learning environment, as over $10 million in extension works are ongoing on the facility.

The extension will provide more space for recreational and other activities as well as better accessibility, especially for those children who utilise wheelchairs.

With such comfort, these students will be able to focus better in the classroom.

According to Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six, Narindra Persaud, extension works commenced on April 17 and are expected to be completed by July 14.

Region Six REO, Narindra Persaud inspecting ongoing works

“Our president is catering for the betterment of everyone and so the current school is a bit crowded. So, we are doing some extension works so that the children can be more comfortable,” the REO explained.

The government, through the ministries of education and human services and social security, has been investing in creating conducive learning environments for persons living with disabilities across the country.

Along with creating better facilities, the administration continues to deliver improved social services.

