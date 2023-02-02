$11.9B budgetary allocation for Region Six approved

Residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will benefit from agriculture, health, education and infrastructure projects as the Committee of Supply approved the region’s $11.9 billion budgetary allocation on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall said $71.5 million will be expended for the rehabilitation of bridges and revetments at Rotterdam, Razack Dam, Moleson Creek and other areas.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

This will improve access and irrigation systems for farmers in Region Six, the minister told the committee during the consideration of the 2023 budget estimates.

Some $8 million is earmarked for the provision of a tractor that will improve operational efficiency for farmers. In total, $79.5 million was approved for the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, for infrastructural projects, $359.8 million will be expended for the construction of new bridges and roads, as well as the provision of land and water transportation.

Currently, over 500 new roads are being constructed and 17 new roads have been identified for 2023.

“We are doing construction of all 500 roads in all 18 NDC areas and in the three municipalities,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

To improve education delivery, $289.8 million was greenlighted by the committee for the provision of educational facilities, purchase of buses and furniture and equipment for schools.

Meanwhile, as part of government’s commitment to improving the health care system nationwide, $294 million was approved for hospitals, health centres and health posts in the region.

Also, a new living quarters for the Assistant Regional Executive Officer will be constructed in New Amsterdam, to the tune of $30 million. The local government minister pointed out that the previous living quarters was destroyed by a fire in 2022.

In addition, $9.5 million has been budgeted for the purchasing of a boat and engine for fisherfolk in Orealla-Siparuta.

Minister Dharamlall noted, “This is a commitment President Ali made on his visit to Orealla-Siparuta …. It will aid the fishermen of Orealla-Siparuta in transporting their fish catch to the markets.”

