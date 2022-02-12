11 moderate-income families now proud home owners

Eleven (11) moderate-income families on Saturday received the keys to their newly constructed units in Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, Greater Georgetown.

After waiting for 11 years, Travis Bowman, a young father of one, was elated to receive the keys to his new home from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues at a simple handing over ceremony.

Travis Bowmen receiving the keys to his home from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, M.P and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves.

Bowman, who currently resides with his parents in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demarara, said that he applied for a piece of land since 2011, but opted for the government’s turn key homes when he was given the opportunity.

“Being in a position to get both the land and the house will save a lot of time and a lot of running around, so it’s a real nice feeling,” he told the Department of Public Information.

Yasmin Mohamed, Rameshnauth Parbunauth and their grandson after receiving the keys to their home from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves.

Yasmin Mohamed and her husband Rameshnauth Parbunauth will now be able to provide a safe, stable and comfortable home for their family.

Parbunauth said that he has been experiencing a lot of issues where he is currently living with his family. He expressed gratitude to the government to affording him the opportunity to own his own home.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P with new homeowner Indranie Lallchandra.

“I waited a very long time for this. I never expect I would get something like this so I thank the government. I will be moving in as soon as possible,” he said.

The two-bedroom, elevated moderate -income houses were constructed by the Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) as part of the PPP/C Government’s affordable housing programme.

Each unit measures 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet) and are sold at a cost $7.5 M. Currently, some 190 homes are being constructed in the scheme and 100 more are set to begin shortly.

Inside one of the moderate income homes

In his remarks, Minister Croal said that the aim is to ensure there is a housing programme that responds to the needs of every Guyanese – lower, moderate, middle and young professionals, as well as the vulnerable groups.

Not only is the government building the homes and providing lands for those categories of Guyanese, Minister Croal said, but has implemented several measures that will allow beneficiaries to have easy access to loans to purchase these homes.

He explained that the development of Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme started in 2014 and no development was done in the area over the five-year tenure of the Coalition.

“In just 18 months in office, and we have already done it, whereby firstly, persons can occupy their new homes and secondly, in a few months persons will start being able to access their lands to build their homes,” the ministry announced.

An ariel view of the moderate- income homes being constructed at Cummings Lodge

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Minister Rodrigues said it is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens through the provision of affordable housing.

“I know it brings much relief to the people here, who have been waiting to have a roof over your head. Today, you are not just receiving an allocation of land, you are receiving your home and I know those who are here have made great sacrifices,” she told the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves said the intention is to make Cummings Lodge into a model housing scheme equipped with all the necessary amenities including, a health centre, schools, recreational facilities, a police outpost and modern, roads, drainage and bridges.

The construction of homes project was conceptualised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan who had initiated the ‘turn key’ homes initiative when he served as housing minister prior to 2015. Close to 1000 homes are underway for lower to moderate income families, as well as young professionals.