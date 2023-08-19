1,162 persons being trained under hybrid registered nurses programme

Approximately 1,162 persons are currently being trained under the Ministry of Health’s hybrid Registered Nurses programme.

The programme was made available online to better accommodate a large number of persons due to limited accommodation.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

This was highlighted by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during the recent Pharmacy Assistant graduation in Region Six.

“One of the things that we came up with is to develop what we call a hybrid programme. So, we took the nursing programme that we currently have, using the curriculum, and we have put that now online,” the minister explained.

He noted that all applicants were deemed qualified, and approved by the ministry’s Health Science Education Division.

Some of the persons being trained under the professional nursing training programme

“We have the first batch of students that will be trained through this hybrid programme. They are going to do the theory online and then come in to do the practical.”

The health minister said close to 160 persons from Region Six are currently part of the programme.

Upon completion of both phases of the course, students will graduate and be guaranteed employment by the government.

Some of the Region Two nurses who are undergoing the programme

Minister Anthony stated that the government is also looking to expand the Laboratory Technician programme, so that it is available in all regions, much like the Pharmacy Assistant programme.

He further encouraged persons to sign up for the midwifery programme which is also being offered by the ministry.

