$1.53B Karasabai airstrip commissioned, benefiting 1,200 residents 

Residents of Karasabai are set to benefit from safer, faster and more reliable transportation following the commissioning of a modern airstrip on Saturday, a project President Mohamed Irfaan Ali described as transformative for the region.

The upgraded facility is expected to serve more than 1,200 residents, significantly improving access to essential services and economic opportunities.

It was completed in just three months at a cost of $1.53 billion.

The head of state delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Karasabai airstrip

For decades, the community relied on an earthen airstrip that became unusable during rainfall and at night, often forcing flight cancellations and delaying emergency medical evacuations.

“Just over 70 days ago, if the weather changed, pilots had to rush to leave or risk being stranded. Today, aircraft can land here at full capacity, day or night,” the President noted during his address.

The new airstrip, designed to last up to 30 years, features a rigid concrete surface eight inches thick, stretching 3,000 feet long and 50 feet wide, with a strength of 5,000 pounds per square inch (PSI).

The Karasabai airstrip at night

Additionally, approximately 50 navigational lights have been installed. It enables safe night-time landings and take-offs, particularly critical during medical emergencies.

With the upgraded infrastructure, medevac aircraft can now access Karasabai directly at any time. This eliminates the need for lengthy travel to Lethem during urgent situations.

“Day or night, a medevac can land here and take patients to where they need care. This is what development looks like,” President Ali emphasised.

The project also delivered immediate economic benefits, employing about 60 residents during its construction phase.

Some of the workers employed in building the Karasabai airstrip

Further enhancing the facility, a modern passenger terminal, modelled after the one in Aishalton was donated by International Import and Supplies.

It offers a more comfortable and efficient space for travellers.

Beyond transportation, the airstrip is expected to play a key role in advancing agriculture and business in the region.

The government is already working with stakeholders to expand production of crops. This includes peanuts, ginger, cassava and coffee, supported by investments in storage and transportation.

The Karasabai project forms part of a wider hinterland development strategy, with similar airstrips already completed in Aishalton and Paramakatoi.

These investments are aimed at bridging the gap between hinterland and coastland communities.

“This is not a standalone investment. It is part of a holistic plan to bring prosperity to every region of Guyana,” President Ali said.