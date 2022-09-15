$117M milling machine to boost roadworks commissioned

Motorists and pedestrians will benefit from improved quality and consistent maintenance of roads, following the commissioning of a $117 million road milling machine on Thursday.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill said the investment will also help to facilitate road works across the country.

The commissioning ceremony was held along the Rupert Craig Highway, in the presence of Head of the Ministry’s Special Projects, Colin Gittens, and Acting Coordinator, Ron Rahaman, along with representatives of Farm Supplies Ltd.

Minister Edghill said the government is making monumental efforts to facilitate improved road works across the country.

“There is a lot that is being done on the capital side in terms of new roads, but we also have to develop our capacity for the maintenance. We have more than 105 contractors who on a monthly basis have to weed and clean road shoulders, we have to ensure drainage is in order, and we have to ensure that the marking and safety signs are there…We want to ensure that we get the best so that we can keep our country, and our country’s infrastructure in good shape,” the minister expressed.

The machine was obtained through a procurement process, and the contract was awarded to Farm Supplies Ltd.

Meanwhile, Gittens explained that the machine will be used to remove layers of asphalt.

Ron Rahaman, Coordinator (ag.), Chief Engineer, Ministry of Public Works

can use it on other layers of the road. So, we’d be reusing the material that we milled from the road surface.”

The coordinator explained that road maintenance had become a challenge because of the high-volume traffic and the lengthy process.

“With the milling machine, we have the opportunity to get into an area within a short period of time, remove the bad asphalt, and replace it with a new layer. So, we’re hoping it will help us with the rate at which we do maintenance work,” he said.

