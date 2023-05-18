12 persons to be trained as ultrasound technologists this year

The government is looking to train some 12 Guyanese as ultrasound technologists at the Mohawk College in Canada this year, allowing them to be equipped with the knowledge and skillset to effectively operate the equipment.

The programme will be a major step undertaken by the government.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony Saturday last, when he commissioned the outpatient facility at the Port Mourant Hospital in Region Six.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“We are hoping to start that later this year. We want to have 12 persons trained…And if they are very good at it, they would also become trainers. So, the next batch of people can participate in training the next batch of people.

“By doing that, we will have many more persons who are capable of doing ultrasounds and when it comes to the more nuanced interpretation of these ultrasounds, then, they can refer them to the doctor,” the health minister stated.

An ultrasound machine

He added that upon completion of the theoretical phase, the Canadian team will come to Guyana to work closely with the participants to complete the practical aspect of the course.

The programme is expected to run for one year and consist of a two-part curriculum that will be conducted mostly online.

“We also recognise that a lot of the ultrasounds are being done by physicians. While it is important that physicians know how to do this, in many other settings, you have technicians who would do the first ultrasound and if they need more detailed interpretation, then, a physician can come in if there is any grey area that needs more interpretation,” Dr Anthony added.

The ministry has also spearheaded efforts to train persons as x-ray technicians which has been ongoing for years.

Some 40 persons are being trained as biomedical technicians, which is a collaborative effort between the government and the United Kingdom (UK).

Importantly, jobs are guaranteed for the participants upon the successful completion of the training programmes.

AsGuyana continues to make major advancements in healthcare technology, Dr Anthony underscored the importance of persons in the sector to take advantage of the opportunities to elevate themselves.

