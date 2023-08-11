120 children participating in Men on Mission Youth Camp

As part of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, 120 children ages eight to 14 years old are participating in a National Youth Campat the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The camp will be held from August 11 to 25 and is being hosted under the theme ‘Embracing Youths for One Guyana’.



According to a release from the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, the camp aims to educate youths in a fun and recreational environment while at the same time promoting social development.

Scenes from the registration process at the Police Sports Club Ground

They will be engaged in activities such as Arts and Crafts, Sports, Empowerment Talk, Poetry/Drama, Artistry, Robotics, Tours, Debate Sessions, Public Speaking, Mind Mapping Decision Making, Devotion, Developing Listening Skills, Emotional Intelligence Training, Tye-Dye, Culture Show, Hygiene Health Talks, Wilderness Survival Training, Talent Show, Career Decision, Dance Competition, Mentorship Games, Time Management, Treasure Hunt, Singing Competition, Performing Skills and many more.

“Before leaving for Kuru Kuru, the youths assembled at the Police Sports Club Ground, Barrack Street, Kingston, Eve Leary at 10:00 hours where the registration process was completed,” the release stated.

Upon completion of the 15-day camp, each participant will be awarded a $10,000 stipend.



Commissioner of Police (Ag), Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administrative’, Calvin Brutus interacted with participants before they departed for their camp site.



The ‘Men on Mission’ initiative is a movement aimed at impressing upon men the importance of responsibility, being role models and demonstrating a collective will to shoulder a progressive system to support Guyana’s development.



It will also equip men to deal with complex problems, inclusive of violence against women and children, while helping to bridge the existing gaps.

