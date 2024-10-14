120 Wanakai residents get access to potable water with new $14.1M supply system

Close to 120 residents in Wanakai in Region One now have consistent access to clean and safe water. This is the result of a government investment of $14.1 million water distribution system, which was commissioned on Sunday.

Previously, the riverine community relied solely on rainwater and a natural spring.

The new water supply system commissioned in Wanakai, Region One

The new system was officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and includes an 18-by-12-foot wooden catchment, a wooden trestle, a photovoltaic pumping system, a distribution network, and a 26-by-26-foot chain-link fence.

The project was executed by A.V Ragoobeer General Construction.

During his address at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Croal announced plans to provide water tanks to several households in Wanakai that cannot access water from the well due to their remote locations.

Additionally, ten households along the river will also benefit from the provision of water tanks.

The minister informed the residents about the government’s ongoing efforts to transform their communities and improve their livelihoods. He also encouraged them to explore various economic ventures to generate additional income.

Minister Croal taking a refreshing sip of water from the new system

Currently, the community receives $400,000 monthly for its ten Community Support Officers (CSOs). Agriculture is thriving due to the cultivation of ginger and plantain.

Since 2020, Wanakai has benefited from $41.9 million in grants for various development projects.

Minister Croal also commissioned a new bridge to help improve accessibility. The new structure replaces a dilapidated bridge using locally sourced wood and built by the community.

Floyd James, Chairperson of Wanakai’s Community Development Council (CDC), Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, and Guyana Water Incorporated’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal, attended the community meeting.

