120 women receive starter packs to boost their businesses

One hundred and twenty women from across Guyana received business starter packs to launch and strengthen their entrepreneurial ventures during the closing of the We Lift 6 Conference and Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal on Sunday.

Two women were selected from each region. They underwent training in social media marketing, graphics design, garment construction, child care, and care for the elderly. These courses were completed under the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network through the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud poses with some of the beneficiaries of the starter packs

Women who completed the garment construction programme were provided with industrial sewing machines, while those trained in child care received toys and learning materials for children. Participants in the social media marketing programme were equipped with laptop computers to support their digital business activities.

In addition to the distribution of starter packs, several memoranda of understanding (MoU) were also signed with key partners to expand support services for women entrepreneurs.

The inked MoUs are intended to strengthen the support ecosystem for women entrepreneurs by providing training opportunities, mentorship, and additional business development resources.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said the initiative is designed to remove barriers that often prevent women from pursuing their business ambitions.

“For me, it has always been about dismantling barriers, especially for women who have potential that many times delay exploring it because of the many challenges they face,” the minister stated.

She explained that many women begin their entrepreneurial journey from their homes, balancing family responsibilities while working to grow their businesses.

Through initiatives such as We Lift and the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), the government is creating pathways for women to transition from micro-enterprises to sustainable small and medium-scale businesses.

Proprietress of Jofa Products, Fay Gilgious – Greaves signs her MoU

The We Lift 6 Conference and Expo brought together women entrepreneurs from across the country, offering opportunities for networking, product exhibitions, and access to programmes aimed at fostering business growth.

The distribution of starter packs and the signing of the agreements marked another step in the government’s efforts to empower women economically while encouraging more entrepreneurs to enter and succeed in the business sector.