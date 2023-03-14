$120M Enmore road completed

The completion of the $120 million road at the old Enmore Railway Embankment marks a significant achievement under the Miscellaneous Road Programme.

The road, which was constructed by contractor K.P. Jagdeo, is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and providing better access to transportation for the people of Guyana.

Before the rehabilitation of the Enmore Railway Embankment

It is also a reflection of the government’s commitment to creating jobs and stimulating economic growth through public projects. The road project provided employment opportunities for local workers, and the injection of funds into the local economy will provide a boost for local businesses.

The road measures 1.5 kilometres in length and 4.27 metres in width. It is designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride for drivers and passengers alike. The road is also expected to reduce travel time for commuters in the area and improve access to markets, schools, and other essential services.

After the rehabilitation of the Enmore Railway Embankment

However, the road project was not without its challenges. The contractor faced setbacks due to a shipment of geo fabric, which caused a delay in the project’s completion. Despite this setback, the government and contractor worked together to overcome the challenges and ensure the timely completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the government is working to expand the East Coast Demerara (ECD) railway embankment into a new four-lane highway and in just over two years’ time, commuters can expect further relief to the ongoing traffic congestion.

