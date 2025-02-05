$121B approved to strengthen Guyana’s healthcare delivery

The health sector is set for major transformation this year following the approval of $121 billion by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Wednesday.

During the consideration of the ministry’s budget estimates in the National Assembly, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted the government’s commitment to building a world-class healthcare system.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during the considerations of estimates and expenditures on Wednesday

Of the total allocation, $83.6 billion is earmarked for regional and clinical services.

Minister Anthony confirmed that all six regional hospitals currently under construction will be fully operational by year-end, improving access to quality healthcare.

He informed the house that construction of hospitals at Diamond, Enmore and Bath are about 90–95 per cent complete while hospitals at Number 75, De Kinderen and Lima are 85–90 per cent complete.

Over $606 million will be spent on renting buildings to accommodate medical and technical personnel.

A further $800 million is allocated to construct a new health centre in Campbellville which will serve residents there and Kitty.

Strengthening Human Resources

Minister Anthony said the government remains committed to prioritising the expansion of training programmes to boost human resource capacity.



He disclosed that about 3,000 persons are currently being trained in various programmes.

Another 805 individuals will graduate from the nursing assistant programme this year, while approximately 1,000 nurses who began training two years ago are expected to graduate in 2026.

Plans are in place to train 3,000 more individuals for employment in the health sector.

Diseases control – Communicable Diseases

A total of $7.9 billion has been approved to combat communicable diseases nationwide.

Of this amount, $125 million will be used for additional training of community health workers (CHWs) and other professionals.

A breakdown of specific allocations includes:

$28 million for HIV training

$15 million for malaria management

$12.5 million for tuberculosis training

$10 million for dengue and rapid test kit training

Minister Anthony also announced plans to provide influenza vaccines to healthcare workers and the elderly to protect vulnerable groups during flu season.

Family and Primary Healthcare Services

Of the $4.5 billion allocated for family and primary healthcare services, $65 million will go towards maintaining medical equipment at health facilities.

The ministry has also expanded cold storage facilities for vaccines countrywide.

An additional $135 million will fund training in women’s health, vaccinations, mental health, and school health programmes.

Advancing Health Sciences Education

The health sciences education department will receive $3.1 billion this year.

A sum of $60 million was allocated for drugs and medical supplies for simulation centres; $44 million for purchasing mannequins to enhance hands-on learning and over $1 billion for nursing schools and dormitories.

Another $2 billion was approved to enhance disability and rehabilitation services and $9.5 billion to manage non-communicable diseases in the country.

