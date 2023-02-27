131 Lindeners graduate from BIT programme

Some 131 Lindeners graduated from several training programmes offered by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) last Friday.

The graduates received certification in Welding and Fabrication, Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, Electrical Installation, General Building Construction, Commercial Food Preparation, and Garment Construction.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over a certificate to a graduate

BIT continues to create avenues for persons to be trained and certified with various technical and vocational skillsets to enter the workforce.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton commended the graduates for taking advantage of the opportunities and urged them to continuously upskill themselves with the complementary courses being offered.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, officials and some of the graduates

“We have to move to the next stage where you are accredited and certified. We signed a few mornings ago, a memorandum of understanding with the electrical inspectorate because our intention is to ensure that the people we have trained, they can go beyond where they are at right now.

“We have moved from training only 198 persons in Linden in 2021 to training 584 in 2022. So, I’m thankful that you have offered yourself,” the minister noted.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, officials, and some of the graduates

Some $11.7 million was expended to train 198 persons through BIT in 2021.

BIT plans to expend some $66 million this year to provide skill training programmes in the wider region.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of BIT, Saskia Eastman emphasised that with the certificates, the graduates will be able to advance in their professions and garner more income.

Acting CEO of BIT, Saskia Eastman handing over a certificate to a graduate

They were encouraged to utilise the services of the Central Manpower and Recruitment Agency to learn about the various job opportunities.

This forms part of the administration’s efforts to upskill Guyanese regardless of their location.

