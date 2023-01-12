132 roads to be constructed in Berbice

─ 8 additional roads upgraded in Cane Field, Enterprise

The county of Berbice continues to feel the government’s presence as Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill conducted several inspections and community meetings in the area on Thursday.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill on the ground in East Canje, where millions of dollars will be spent on road construction.

The minister assured residents of the government’s dedication to fostering development during a community meeting with the Canefield-Enterprise Neighbourhood Democratic Council.



He reminded them of the supplementary amount granted during the previous sitting of the National Assembly, allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of community roads. Minister Edghill stated that those funds will see 132 more roads being constructed in the county. Of this lot, the minister disclosed that some $150 million will be expended to construct and rehabilitate eight additional roads in the Canefield, Enterprise area.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works

This is a joint project being undertaken and supervised by the Public Works Ministry, the Housing and Water Ministry, and the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry.



In December 2022, $18.2 billion was provided under the Public Works Ministry for the advancement of the Miscellaneous Roads/Drainage Programme which will see communities in the ten administrative regions benefitting from improved roadways and drainage.

Public Works Minister Bishop Jaun Edghill speaking with residents in Berbice

“Government is there to improve people’s lives, not to annoy them, and the PPP/C Administration has been very careful in that while we are implementing projects and bringing development to communities that projects must bring satisfaction and joy to the people”, the minister said.

He highlighted that amid the major infrastructural projects being undertaken, of equal importance is the rehabilitation, maintenance, and construction of smaller community roads to enhance the lives of residents in every community.

He said too that, “When we talk about development and modernisation for Guyana, it must not only be about driving on a fancy highway. It must be about local roads as well. That is why there is this collaboration.”

The minister was accompanied by Region Six Chairman David Armogan, Vice-Chairman, Zamaal Hussein, engineers from the Housing and Water Ministry, and other officials from the NDC and Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

