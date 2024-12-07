134 persons graduate from BIT programmes

In its pursuit to close Guyana’s labour shortage, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Wednesday certified 134 additional individuals from Region Six in various technical skills.

The graduates are now proficient in diverse disciplines such as Welding and Fabrication, A/C Repairs and Refrigeration, Cosmetology, Commercial Food Preparation, Information Technology, and Agro-processing.

During the graduation ceremony at Outback Adventures at Canje, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton stated that the graduates now possess the requisite knowledge and skills to enter the workforce and to become financially independent.

He emphasised that they should apply their newly acquired skills to uplift their lives and contribute to the development of their communities.

“This is not the end for you. It is the beginning of your journey,” he said.

Additionally, the labour minister reiterated the importance of having multiple skills in today’s society.

Minister Hamilton elaborated, “You have to be prepared in the event a door closes, you can walk into another door because you have another skillset.”

Over the years, BIT has expended $182.3 million in the region, certifying 2,533 individuals in 111 occupational areas.

Regional Chairman David Armogan said that, in recent years, the Board of Industrial Training continues to play a pivotal role by providing technical training to Guyanese so they can capitalise on the job opportunities in Guyana’s burgeoning economy.

“… It means that we have to provide a labour force with the necessary skills and knowledge to be able to deal with all the myriads of businesses coming into our country, especially businesses that are connected to the oil and gas industry…You have a golden opportunity…The opportunities that you have today were never available five or six years ago,” he told the graduates.

The regional chairman expressed satisfaction with the number of women who are taking up employment in the various industries.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Maughn also spoke at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, close to 40 residents from Orealla successfully completed their training in Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, Boat Building, and Information Technology. The graduation ceremony was held on December 2.

