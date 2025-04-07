More Pakaraima villages accessing potable water

The difficult task of fetching water from springs or creeks for everyday use is now over for residents of Yurong Paru, Rukumuta and Tiperu in the South Pakaraimas in Region Nine.

Only about 50 per cent of Rukumuta’s population previously benefitted from potable water sourced through the springs, a drilled well, or elevated storage.

Residents at Yurong Paru depended solely on a natural mountain spring, which often dried up during the dry season. Just 32 per cent of Tiperu’s residents were served by existing water systems.

Rukumta new water supply system

To address these challenges, the government drilled new wells in each community.

Now, 95 per cent of residents have reliable access to potable water, following the commissioning of water supply systems valued at $75 million altogether.

The systems were officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during a recent outreach to the region.

Yurong Paru’s system alone costs $23 million and will be managed and maintained by two Community Service Officers (CSOs).

Regional Vice-Chairman Bertie Xavier samples water from the Tiperu water supply system

Jenny Rodrigues is among many residents who expressed relief and excitement about the new system. She recalled the challenges of having to travel long distances to get water.

“I never used to get any water, but now I feel so happy because the water is near my home,” she said.

Minister Croal highlighted that more than $5.5 billion has been invested to improve access to potable water in hinterland and riverine communities over the past four and a half years.

Minister Croal provides the keynote address

Potable water coverage in Region Nine stood below 60 per cent before the government’s intervention. And with consistent investment, the coverage has now increased to 95 per cent.

An additional $2.1 billion has been earmarked for the sector this year.

Minister Croal samples water from the Yurong Paru water supply system

“We are projecting to spend another $720 million that will see the construction of new well systems and expansion of distribution networks in 24 areas this year. This is to ensure we reach that 100 per cent access to potable water in the hinterland,” the housing and water minister stated. He was joined by the Regional Vice-Chairman, Bertie Xavier; GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal and staff from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister of Housing and Water Collin along with regional officials and residents at the commissioning of Tiperu water supply system

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

