$14.2B approved to accelerate developments in Region Four

The Committee of Supply on Tuesday approved $14.2 billion for the execution of significant developments in several sectors in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Some $501.7 million has been allocated to the region’s public works.

Disaggregating the funds, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag said that $13.6 million each for new roads at 19th Street, Dazzle, and Vigilance South Housing Scheme, along with $11.7 million for a road on the western side of Hill Foot Housing Scheme.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag in the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Tuesday

The sum of $18 million will be allocated for road construction at Waterside Dam, Cane Grove.

Residents from several communities will soon have improved accessibility as sectional repairs will be carried out on roads at Cheap Shop Street at Mahaica, Fourth Cross Street Koker Dam at Mahaica, Good Hope’s Burial Ground, Logwood Playground Street, Enmore, Montrose School Street, Rum Shop Street at Herstelling, 110th Street at Prospect, Republic Avenue at Mocha Arcadia, Factory Road at Unity, First East to West Cross Streets at Enmore South.

The opposition questioned whether these sectional repairs are being done due to the ongoing works that are causing damages to existing infrastructure.

In response, Minister Parag explained, “No, Honourable Member. It is not because of that. It is normal wear and tear of the roads as you will have [sections] of the roads deteriorating after a number of years.”

As it related to bridges, a total of $7 million is earmarked to build a reinforced concrete bridge at Bare Root, $5.6 million at Timehri, $16 million (two bridges) at Triumph, $7 million at Annandale, $8 million at Mahaica, $10 million at Kuru Kururu and $12 million at Swan.

Education

The region’s education sector received a significant boost with a budgetary allocation of $10.2 billion.

Funds totalling $12 million will be utilised to execute maintenance works at 33 nurseries, and 36 primary, and 18 secondary schools across the region, providing additional space for thousands of children.

Health

A total of $2.4 billion was approved to increase access to quality healthcare services in the region. Significant repairs will be done on health facilities at Cane Grove, Unity, Mahaica, Clonbrook, Victoria, CC Nicholson’s Hospital, Paradise, Enterprise, Melanie, Buxton, Lusignan, Beterverwagting, Better Hope, Plaisance, Mocha, and Herstelling just to name a few.

The minister also highlighted that a cold storage truck will be procured for Diamond Hospital.

Agriculture

The sum of $617.9 million was set aside for the provision of agriculture development initiatives.

Among the works to be executed include timber revetments at Mahaica Market Sluice Outfall ($9M), Mosquito Hall Sluice, Unity ($13M), Beezee Dam, Enmore ($10M), Nickeen Channel, Soesdyke ($10M), and Golden Grove ($13M); landing rehabilitation at Low Wood Primary & Health Centre ($9M); extension of Timehri Dock/Landing ($13.5M); and Jango Bridge rehabilitation at Mission Road farming area ($4.2M).

These works will provide farmers with enhanced access to their farmlands as well as drainage and irrigation, which will boost crop output.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

