$14.8B expended on D&I works in first half 2024

The government continues to prioritise flood prevention and mitigation, expending a significant sum of $14.8 billion, during the first half of 2024 to enhance drainage and irrigation (D&I) infrastructure.

To bolster flood resilience, 15 new D&I structures are slated for construction this year.

Eight of these structures have already been completed, located in Coffee Grove and Walton Hall (Region Two), Greenwich Park and Sarah, Wakenaam (Region Three), Bellamy (Region Five), and Adventure and Yakusari, Black Bush Polder (Region Six).

In addition, 56 existing D&I structures have been maintained, making substantial progress towards the year’s target of 108.

The government has also undertaken extensive rehabilitation efforts, including canal dredging and embankment raising.

These projects have been completed in Big Baiboo, Coverden, and New Providence, while ongoing work is underway in East Bank Berbice, Mahaicony Creek, Onverwagt, Perth, Wash Clothes, and West Watooka.

In the second half of 2024, rehabilitation efforts will extend to Brickery (East Bank Demerara), Bushy Park (Mahaicony), and Plaisance (East Coast Demerara).

Furthermore, pump stations in Belle Vue, Canal Number One, Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, Letter Kenny, and Meten-Meer-Zorg are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

These comprehensive measures demonstrate the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating impacts of flooding.

The long-term plan to increase flood management capacity also includes the construction of Hope-like canals in Regions Three, Five, and Six.

The Hope Canal along the East Coast Demerara, is a multi-part channel with an eight-door sluice that drains excess water from the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) into the Atlantic Ocean to prevent flooding.

The design for the construction of these structures in Region Five have progressed in the first half of the year, and works have already commenced on similar structures in Regions Six.

The World Bank also recently approved a US$45 million project aimed at improving drainage infrastructure in Guyana and empowering approximately 320,000 people.

The project will focus on upgrading over 45 drainage structures, primarily sluices.

These upgrades will be designed to accommodate future land use changes, population growth, and the impacts of climate change, ensuring improved drainage efficiency, flood protection, and irrigation capabilities.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the project will also enhance the management and operation of the country’s drainage system.

A significant component of this involves upgrading the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s asset management system.

Aside from this, the government is procuring 40 new mobile pumps, which will be strategically deployed nationwide to swiftly address flooding in various regions.

With a combined pumping capacity of 2840 cubic feet per second, these mobile pumps will bolster the country’s flood response capabilities.

In this year’s budget, $72.3 billion has been allocated for the maintenance and advancement of drainage and irrigation expansion.

In total, the government plans to invest $115 billion during its tenure to enhance the nation’s drainage and irrigation infrastructure.

