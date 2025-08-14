140 individuals graduate from clinical, technical training programme

One hundred and forty individuals graduated from the Clinical and Technical Training Programme offered by the Ministry of Health’s Health Sciences Education Department. The new graduates are now equipped with the skills to perform their duties to the highest standards within the health sector.

The graduation ceremony happened at the Pegasus Suites in Kingston, Georgetown, on Wednesday, with participants from Guyana and Belize.

Some of the graduates of the Clinical and Technical Training Programme

The completion of this programme represents a significant step in strengthening Guyana’s healthcare workforce, ensuring the ongoing delivery of quality medical services.

The courses included in the programme were pharmacy assistant, rehabilitation assistant, Medex, and medical laboratory technician.

The training programme combined theoretical instruction with practical components, ensuring participants gained expertise in their respective fields.

Valedictorian Beyonce James expressed gratitude to the government for providing scholarships and educational opportunities. She highlighted the investments made to secure a healthier future for all Guyanese.

“You didn’t just invest in us; you invested in the future health of our nation. Thank you,” she stated.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony presenting a trophy to Beyonce James

James reminded her fellow graduates of their collective responsibility to contribute positively to the healthcare system, regardless of their specific roles.

“We are healers, problem solvers, and advocates. We are the hands, the minds, and the hearts behind better patient care. Let us make a difference, one patient at a time,” she emphasised.

Kavika Moses from Wowetta in Region Nine shared her journey of overcoming challenges to complete the medex programme with the support of her classmates.

“I was inspired by many family members in the medical field. I have always had a love and passion for healthcare and a desire to care for people,” she said.

Moses extended her gratitude to her colleagues for their constant encouragement throughout the programme, stating, “We helped each other out. That was the main thing; we came together and pushed through the programme.”

With the programme now complete, Moses plans to pursue a medical degree soon.

In his keynote address, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony congratulated the graduates on their achievements, urging them to perform their duties with excellence to enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

He emphasised the importance of their role in building a world-class healthcare system and the necessity of maintaining a positive attitude while providing healthcare services.

“I want you to help us change, maybe some of the bad culture that we have, because from time to time, we get reports where the people who work in the ministry don’t do that little extra that is required of them. I hope none of you who are graduating here today will have those bad attitudes,” Dr Anthony stated.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, flanked by graduates of the Clinical and Technical Training Programme

He encouraged the newly qualified professionals to apply for scholarships and take advantage of educational opportunities available on the Coursera platform to continue upgrading their skills.

He added, “Graduating here today is not the end. It is exciting and all of that, but it’s not the end. If you want to do very well, you have to keep studying.”

The ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of Belize to Guyana, Gale Garnett; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, and Director of Training and Education, Chandroutie Persaud-Bahadur.