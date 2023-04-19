1400 graduate from WIIN training

The largest group of graduates, totaling 1,400, under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training recently received their certificates.

Over a two-day period, the women from Regions Three and Four were formally accredited, most of whom had no formal qualifications before starting the programme and are on the path of gaining employment or starting their own businesses.

These ladies and a handful of men completed training in nine courses including Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Graphic Design, Patient Care, Garment Construction, Television and Video Production, Microsoft Office Suite, Home Management and Administrative Assistance.

Child Care and Care for the Elderly, both recorded over 300 graduates while Patient Care and Graphic Design had over 200 graduates each.

A class of WIIN graduates share a photo opportunity with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud highlighted, “We have started the initiative of the Day and Night Care and Early Childhood centres. We are encouraging you to complete the levels three and four which will equip you with the knowledge and training on special needs children and early childhood. I am also encouraging you to start consortiums and groups and you can register that group to open your centres. All these centres need to be registered and licensed with the Childcare and Protection Agency. It is a good initiative, many parents are looking for safe environments to leave their children so we are encouraging solid training, good environments, safety and security for children, and compliance.”

Minister Persaud reminded the prospective business owners that the WIIN in business clinics are available to do start-ups, sustainability, and business plans.

One of the graduates, Monifa Abrams noted, “This is my second year in Care for the Elderly programme, care for the elderly is a passion and I try to do my best with this certificate to open my own care centre. I must thank the Ministry of Human Services and all the workers that helped us achieve this certificate and help other young women like me to move up in life.”

Shaliza Alberts, who completed the Graphics Design course explained, “It was a good opportunity because I plan to open my own business. It has taught me a lot in the business I want to do so I will definitely be heading into the second phase. I want to thank the Minister and the Ministry of Human Services for this chance and I want to encourage women to go after their dreams with this programme.”

This year, WIIN is expected to train over 6,000 persons with its objective of providing vulnerable persons who did not have any formal qualifications or means of achieving academic success through vocational training, the opportunity to get on the right path to earning.

