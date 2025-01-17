$143.2B budgeted to advance Guyana’s health sector

The government has earmarked a significant $143.2 billion for the health sector in 2025, aiming to establish a world-class healthcare system.

Infrastructure

Key infrastructure projects will be completed and commissioned this year, including the Maternal and Pediatric Hospital at Ogle, Region 4, and six regional hospitals at Lima Sands, De Kinderen, Diamond, Bath, Enmore, and No. 75.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

Construction works will also advance at regional hospitals in Moruca, West Demerara, Kato, and New Amsterdam, while the Lethem Regional Hospital is set to undergo significant rehabilitation.

“We have budgeted a sum of $28.1 billion,” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh announced during his presentation of the National Budget 2025 on Friday.

Some $2.9 billion has been allocated for the design and construction of a Medicines Regulatory Laboratory and Office Complex, a National Urological Rehabilitation Centre, and a Centre of Excellence for Cancer Treatment.

Another $6.5 billion will be used to upgrade and retrofit health facilities and living quarters nationwide.

“We will also deploy technology including technology that we never had before, allowing us to have capabilities like laparoscopic capabilities permitting non-invasive surgeries which are already happening at the GPHC [Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation]. We will continue to add to the fleet of our equipment including digital imaging systems…” he added.

To strengthen the country’s medical infrastructure, $4.3 billion will be spent on acquiring medical equipment this year, a substantial increase from the $1.3 billion spent in 2024.

For drugs and medical supplies, $28 billion has been allocated, up from $24.2 billion last year.

Telemedicine Expansion

To improve healthcare access in remote areas, the government will introduce telemedicine centres across Regions One, Four, Five, Seven, Eight, Nine, and Ten.

Training

A total of $852 million has been budgeted to enhance training capabilities and begin constructing dormitories at the New Amsterdam and Suddie annexes. The government will continue using platforms like Coursera to deliver training programmes.

In tackling chronic diseases, the government exceeded its initial target of screening 70,000 persons last year, screening over 90,000 individuals. This year, the target has been increased to 100,000.

Significant strides have also been made in mental health. Updated legal frameworks now support the sector, with 622 medical professionals trained in mental health care.

The current New Amsterdam Hospital will be converted into the National Mental Health Facility, replacing the old National Psychiatric Hospital.

Reflecting on advancements in the health sector, Dr Singh stated, “We have since launched a complete revolution in the health sector, building out in the shortest imaginable time, a truly modern sector capable of delivering world-class treatment and care to our people.”

Last year, the government allocated $129.8 billion to advance the transformation of Guyana’s health sector. Budget 2025 is themed ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana.’

